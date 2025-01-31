Mark Robins has claimed that Niall Ennis’ move to Blackpool was financially motivated as he opened up on Stoke City’s remaining January plans.

The Potters have made two signings this month to bolster the new manager’s first team squad.

Ali Al-Hamadi is in line for his debut this weekend following his move from Ipswich Town, coming on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Stoke also added Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Manchester City, who is also on loan for the second half of the season.

Robins has claimed he’s unsure if more signings will be made before the window shuts on Monday evening next week.

While he is hopeful, he also revealed that Ennis’ loan move to Blackpool came about due to the finances of the deal.

“I don’t know,” said Robins, via Stoke Sentinel.

“I’m hopeful, always hopeful, but let’s wait and see.

Related Thomas in: Realistic last-minute transfers Stoke City should try and secure FLW have picked out three potential signings that the Potters could look to make before the window slams shut

“Niall never made any overtures to leave.

“That is a consequence of where we are at the moment.

“While I need bodies, need people to be available to play, we’ve got players hopefully who aren’t too far from coming back and to try to make sense financially you have to do certain things that mean players leave if we’re bringing players in.

“That was the reason behind it.”

Stoke City league position

Stoke are in danger of suffering relegation to League One this season, so will be hoping any January signings will improve their standing in the division.

The Potters are currently 20th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone going into February.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 31st) Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 29 -8 29 20 Stoke City 29 -10 29 21 Portsmouth 29 -16 29 22 Derby County 29 -8 27 23 Luton Town 29 -19 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 29 -35 22

Robins will be hoping to steer the team clear of the bottom three, having been appointed as manager this month.

Next up for Stoke is a six-pointer clash away to 19th place Hull on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Stoke paying the price for heavy spending

Stoke’s financial position is now weaker due to having to comply with the EFL’s financial rules.

The club has spent recklessly in the last few years, and now must be cautious with how they approach the market.

This will be frustrating for supporters, as well as Robins, but these are the same rules for everyone in the league.

This weekend will be a big test for the team, as a defeat will put them at risk of going into the bottom three, which would really highlight just how much work needs to be done to turn things around at the Bet365 Stadium.