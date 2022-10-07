Mark Robins drops Callum O’Hare and Burnley transfer hint on the eve of Coventry City’s clash with Clarets

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has hinted that Callum O’Hare may have ended up being a Burnley player if he didn’t suffer a hamstring tear on the eve of the 2022-23 Championship season.

O’Hare has been one of the most creative attacking midfielders in the second tier in the last two years despite 24 goal contributions in 91 outings not seeming the most, with his mazy dribbles catching the eye more than his end product.

Despite signing Scott Twine from MK Dons for a significant fee earlier this year, Burnley also attempted to bring O’Hare to Turf Moor as they rebuilt their squad for a promotion push back to the Premier League under new head coach Vincent Kompany.

Negotiations did take place, but ultimately a fee could not be agreed before the 24-year-old was struck down with damage to his hamstring, which has kept him out of the first two months of the season.

There was every chance that Burnley may have persisted with a move for the fleet-footed midfielder though later on in the window, and Robins responded when asked if he believed he would have ended up losing the ex-Aston Villa man to the Lancashire outfit if he was able to stay fit.

“Umm, yes, potentially, but who knows,” Robins responded, per CoventryLive.

“He’s still with us so… He got injured and that’s it, and we look forward to getting him back.

“He’s a top player, there’s no doubt about it and they obviously know that.

“No-one wants anyone to get injured but to lose Callum to injury was a big, big blow for everybody.”

The Verdict

If O’Hare didn’t tear his hamstring then it’s highly likely that Burnley would have pursued his signature.

They tried to throw money at Swansea City late in the transfer window for Michael Obafemi, so Vincent Kompany clearly had the funds to do a deal for O’Hare if he wanted to, but obviously the injury scuppered things.

Coventry have really missed his creativity on the pitch and it’s been evident as they have struggled for a regular supply of goals in the early part of the campaign.

He won’t return this weekend against the team that courted him for a large part of the summer but he should be back in the not-so distant future – some good performances before the January transfer window though could brung Burnley back to the table.