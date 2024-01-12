Highlights Coventry City boss Mark Robins insists they have done everything they can to keep Callum O'Hare.

Robins has revealed that O'Hare just wants to focus on his football amid recent reports that the Sky Blues have offered him terms to extend his stay at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues star's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has insisted that the Sky Blues have done everything they can to try and tie down Callum O'Hare to a fresh deal.

The 25-year-old has been a star player at the Coventry Building Society Arena in recent seasons, but his current contract expires at the end of June 2024.

With O'Hare having only recently returned from a ruptured ACL that saw him miss 10 months of action, his contract situation was put on the back burner.

Now, though, O'Hare is technically free to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere and is just six months away from potentially leaving the club on a free transfer.

Indeed, as recently as last month, it was reported that the Sky Blues were yet to make a contract offer to the 25-year-old, with O'Hare claiming that nothing had been put to him as of yet.

In recent days, though, a more recent update has emerged, claiming that O'Hare had now been offered a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

Mark Robins discusses Callum O'Hare contract latest

Now, speaking to the media ahead of Coventry's clash with Leicester City this weekend, Mark Robins has found himself once again discussing O'Hare's future at the club.

With the above claims that O'Hare had now been offered a new deal, Robins was asked if there were any updates on the situation.

The Sky Blues boss told CoventryLive: "I have honestly got nothing to say on it."

"If you ask Callum he just wants to concentrate on his football. That’s the long and short of it and I am not going to put him under any undue pressure and he will do what he does.

"But rest assured, we have done everything we can.

"So, ultimately, it will be down to Callum, at the end of the day. We can talk and do whatever but.

Callum O'Hare's career in numbers to date, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Aston Villa 9 0 1 Carlisle United (Loan) 16 3 3 Coventry City 160 16 27 Stats correct as of 12/01/2024

"We want him to stay, there’s no two ways about it. We want him to stay and we have made that patently clear but look, he has to concentrate on his football.

"He’s only just come back from his injury and he’s worked so hard to get himself back into this position and there are great signs from him.”

Callum O'Hare: Will he sign a new deal?

Given the above update from Mark Robins, it sounds as though Callum O'Hare is fully focused on things on the pitch rather than off it right now.

That is perhaps understandable given his recent injury lay-off and the fact he is looking to get back to full fitness and his best performances.

Disappointingly for Sky Blues supporters, though, the above does make it sound as though O'Hare's contract saga is set to rumble on for a little while longer, and potentially right down to the wire in the summer.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, but for now, at least, it does not feel as though O'Hare penning a new deal at the CBS Arena is imminent.