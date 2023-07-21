Highlights Mark Robins remains uncertain about whether Coventry City will be able to sign Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer.

Mark Robins has responded to questions surrounding Coventry City’s potential transfer targets this summer.

The Sky Blues are looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Robins’ side reached the play-off final, but suffered a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town to remain in the Championship for another year.

The club has also suffered the blow of losing star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP in a move worth around £20 million.

Ellis Simms has arrived in his place, alongside the likes of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jay Dasilva, Brad Collins and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Coventry have also agreed a £2 million deal to sign Burnley’s Bobby Thomas, as the club looks to build on the progress made last year.

Will Coventry City sign Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer?

Coventry have also been linked with re-signing Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer following successful loan spells at the CBS Arena in the previous campaign.

However, Robins was coy when asked about the club’s pursuit of the duo.

The Coventry boss admitted he was unsure of whether either deal could be completed.

“Potentially,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“I don’t know.

“There’s loads of work going on.”

McNally and Norton-Cuffy both played key roles in the team, earning a fifth place finish in the Championship last season.

Their arrival would be a huge boost to the team’s chances for the upcoming term, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be completed for either player.

Coventry’s preference remains a permanent deal for McNally, who only joined Burnley 12 months ago from MK Dons, but the Clarets are aiming to only send him out on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Norton-Cuffy is expected to be loaned out again by Arsenal as they look to continue his development away from the Emirates.

Coventry’s campaign gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with the team’s opening game set to come against the recently relegated Leicester City on 6 August.

The club will be hoping to complete some more transfer business between now and then.

The transfer deadline extends to the end of August, giving clubs another several weeks to complete any deals.

Robins’ side will be aiming for another top six finish after the progress that was made over the last 12 months, but competition for the promotion places will be stiff.

Would Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy be good signings for Coventry City?

Both joined the club on loan during the January transfer window last season, going on to make significant contributions to their promotion push.

Bringing the duo back again would be a big boost to the club’s transfer business.

McNally was incredibly impressive in the team, making the step-up to Championship football seamlessly.

Meanwhile, Norton-Cuffy earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in the side.

Supporters will be keen to see the pair back in the sky blue jerseys next season, and their arrival would be a real statement of intent from Robins’ side, especially if a permanent deal for McNally can be agreed.