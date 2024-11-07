Coventry City confirmed the sacking of manager Mark Robins on Thursday morning, following a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County the previous evening.

A Sky Blues club statement published on Thursday said: "Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect."

Since his second appointment as Sky Blues boss in 2017, Robins won promotion from League Two to League One with a 2018 play-off final victory over Exeter City, before guiding the West Midlands outfit to the third tier title in 2020.

The club are currently competing in their fifth successive Championship season, and reached the play-off final in 2023, as well as last season's FA Cup semi-finals.

But a defeat to the Rams on Wednesday night left the Sky Blues 17th in the second tier table, and above the relegation zone on just goal difference, which prompted club chairman Doug King to dismiss Robins from his duties.

Mark Robins' Coventry City managerial record since 2017 - As Per Transfermarkt Matches 387 Wins 157 Draws 98 Losses 132 Points Per Game (PPG) 1.47

While Coventry themselves are now on the hunt for a new boss, Football League World takes a look at three EFL clubs who could benefit from Robins' services

Luton Town

After current Luton boss Rob Edwards completed the Hatters' fairytale rise to the Premier League with a play-off final win over the Sky Blues in 2023, perhaps it would be harsh if the Bedfordshire outfit decided to sack the Welshman anytime soon.

However, the collective confidence among the Kenilworth Road outfit's squad clearly took a serious hit from last season's relegation from the top-flight as they are struggling in the Championship.

Despite picking up four points from their last two games, with a draw against West Brom last Friday and a victory over Cardiff City on Wednesday night, Edwards' men are still just 19th in the table.

Furthermore, the Hatters have so far failed to string together a run of three consecutive wins this term, while their win over the Bluebirds marked their first since a 3-0 hammering over rivals Watford on October 19.

While the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League in 2023 shocked the footballing world, perhaps this season they should be pushing for a play-off spot, having plied their trade in the top-flight last term.

Robins' exploits in recent years with the Sky Blues could suggest that he would be able to guide the Kenwilworth Road club towards a top six spot.

Queens Park Rangers

Current Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes was a hero for the R's last term, as he steered the west London side clear of the relegation zone despite inheriting a team who sat 23rd in the Championship table back in October 2023.

The Spaniard's relative success last term left the QPR faithful hopeful that their club could endure a more comfortable season this time around.

However, the opening third of the current campaign has suggested that the R's season may be anything but smooth, as Cifuentes' men have won just one game in 14 attempts.

That victory came against the Hatters back in August, meaning the Loftus Road outfit are now five points adrift of safety, and sit in a position just as dire as the one their boss inherited last season.

Robins' record of winning two promotions with the Sky Blues, but never suffering a relegation with Coventry suggests that he could be the man to steer the R's clear of trouble - albeit Cifuentes did recently sign a new long-term contract with the Hoops, but when has that ever stopped clubs from terminating deals early?

Hull City

Hull City made the controversial decision to sack former boss Liam Rosenior at the end of last season, after the Englishman guided the Tigers to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, crucially missing out on the play-offs by just three points.

After the Tigers sacked Rosenior, who had taken them agonisingly close to a top six spot, then the club's board cannot expect the 40-year-old's successor to achieve anything other than the play-offs in 2024-25.

However, current boss Tim Walter has not enjoyed an easy start to life with the East Yorkshire side, who currently sit 18th in the Championship table, and have not managed to win a competitive game since the start of October.

Frankly, the Tigers currently appear more likely to end up in a relegation battle than a play-off push, while the appointment of an experienced manager such as Robins could provide the perfect remedy to that.

Tigers supporters appear to have already turned on Walter, and it feels as though the writing is very much on the wall - it could lead to a vacancy that Robins would be a prime contender for.