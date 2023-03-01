Mark Robins confirms significant Coventry City injury blow

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted their play-off hopes have suffered a blow after Jamie Allen joined a growing injury list with a serious calf problem.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for the Sky Blues this season and had been in good form going into the clash against Preston on Tuesday night after scoring in successive games.

However, Allen could only last 45 minutes at Deepdale, as he was replaced with what has been revealed as a calf tear.

And, speaking to Coventry Live, Robins confirmed the bad news as he also opened up on how the number of injuries is impacting their chances of pushing for a top six finish this season.

“Then we lost Jamie at half-time to an injury, so there’s another midfield player injured and he’ll be out for a while, on top of losing Kasey Palmer for a period of time to a hamstring.

“Ben Sheaf’s out, Liam Kelly is out so we are up against it on Saturday where we have got to win and everyone is talking about play-offs. But the reality is we just haven’t got the depth of squad and availability if players that can sustain it.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Allen here as he will be gutted to pick up an injury at this stage of the season.

As well as that, it’s exactly what Coventry didn’t need, as the manager has rightly pointed out, because they are short on numbers in midfield at the moment.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s a big blow but the Sky Blues will just need to keep fighting and you can be sure that they won’t give up as they look to close the gap on the top six this weekend.

