Mark Robins confirms Coventry City loan recall decision

Coventry City are set to recall two players from their existing season long loan deals.

Mark Robins has confirmed that academy graduate and development goalkeeper Tom Bilson will be back at the club this month due to a lack of game time with Scunthorpe United.

“We’ll recall Tom Billson from Scunthorpe because he’s not played any games, so I will bring him back,” said Robins, via the Coventry Telegraph.

Bilson signed for Scunthorpe in the Summer and was handed his debut at the start of the season. However, he only lasted 45 minutes having suffered a knee injury while coming to claim a cross.

The keeper returned to full fitness in November but has not been able to make his way back into the Scunthorpe starting team.

Robins also hinted that Will Bapaga will also be coming back to the club this month, cutting short his stay with Grimsby Town for much of the same reason.

“If Will Bapaga comes back he’ll go with Luke Tisdale for a spell just to ground him a bit and see where he’s at before we make a decision on that,” added Robins.

“There are still decisions to be made this month and work to be done.”

Bapaga can be recalled at any time due to the player being at a non-league side. He can also be loaned back at any moment for the same reason, so there is a much smaller sense of urgency around his future.

Coventry City are currently 10th in the Championship table. Robins’ side are winless in six league games, but are still only six points outside the play-off places and they even have three games in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

The Sky Blues also earned safe passage into the next round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 victory over Derby County last Saturday. Their reward for victory is a Fourth Round tie away to Premier League side Southampton on February 5.

The Verdict

It is the right decision to recall Bilson from loan. It was highly unfortunate that he got injured on his debut, especially as a goalkeeper is less likely to get hurt than an outfielder.

However, he was unable to get back into the starting side and it simply isn’t worthwhile having him sitting on the bench when he could do that just as easily for Coventry.

Sending him back out on loan sounds like a sensible option and he will likely have plenty of suitors that will be more willing to give him game time.

Bapaga’s future is a bit more flexible due to the rule differences between the divisions. However, it would be best to get it sorted out as quickly as possible so as to ease any uncertainty the player may have about his future.