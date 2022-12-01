Mark Robins confirms Coventry City injury worry over influential player

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed that the club are waiting to discover the extent of a calf problem suffered by Kyle McFadzean.

The Sky Blues are currently in Spain for a warm weather training camp ahead of their return to action against Reading on December 10.

However, there has been an issue on the trip after images emerged of McFadzean on crutches. And, speaking to Coventry Live, Robins admitted they are concerned about the problem the centre-back has, as they wait for updates on just how bad it is.

“Fadz felt his calf yesterday and has had a scan, so we’ll see how things turn out later on when we get the results.

“But yes, he’s in a bit of pain and we have just got to hope that it’s not as bad as we think. It happened in a warm-up before training, playing a bit of head tennis and he went to push off and felt some pain in his calf, so we have just got to wait and see what the scan reveals.”

McFadzean is actually suspended for the game against the Royals, after picking up his fifth yellow of the season against QPR last time out.

The verdict

This is obviously not good news at all for Coventry as McFadzean has been superb this season, particularly recently with the side winning their previous four games without conceding.

So, this is naturally a real concern and it’s a setback for the player too, as he will have been desperate for the season to restart given how well the team and the defence were playing.

Now, it’s a case of waiting for a fresh update and all connected to the club will be hoping for some positive news.

