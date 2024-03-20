Highlights Coventry City's FA Cup run creates an underdog narrative.

Manchester United will face scrutiny amid pressure.

Sky Blues can challenge United with strong attacking options.

Coventry City enter the FA Cup last four as the clear underdogs.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are the other teams that remain in the competition at this point, with fellow Championship side Leicester City losing at the quarter-final stage.

The Sky Blues have been drawn against the Red Devils - and that will be of particular interest to manager Mark Robins considering he used to ply his trade for Erik ten Hag's side.

At the very least, Coventry will enjoy an exciting day out at Wembley for the second time in less than a year, and that is an excellent achievement.

To reach the last four is something they can be proud of - and they thoroughly deserve to be in the semis considering the character they showed in the last round against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Coventry City's 2023/24 FA Cup run Round Opponent Results Third Round Oxford United (H) 6-2 W Fourth Round Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-1 D Fourth Round Replay Sheffield Wednesday (H) 4-1 W Fifth Round Maidstone United (H) 5-0 W Quarter Final Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 3-2 W

Following Ellis Simms' goal, late strikes from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno looked to have guided Wolves to the last four, but a 97th-minute equaliser from Simms and Haji Wright's winner in the 100th minute turned the game around once again.

Considering the game was played at Molineux, this victory is even more impressive, but they won't want their cup run to come to an end when they face ten Hag's side next month.

Clearly, they won't be favourites to secure a win considering the calibre of players that United have at their disposal, but some key factors could allow the Sky Blues to cause another major upset.

Manchester United will be under major scrutiny

The Red Devils have had to endure plenty of off-field speculation involving some of their players in recent years, which hasn't helped their cause.

But some of their performances on the pitch haven't been great either, with the Red Devils losing their status as England's best club shortly after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Because of their achievements under Ferguson, expectations of United have always been high and they have fallen short on so many occasions, something that may be playing in the back of their minds.

And they will be under huge pressure to win this game considering the gulf in class between them and Coventry, something that could work in the latter's favour.

Coventry City have weapons they can utilise against Manchester United

With the players they have at their disposal, the Sky Blues can certainly cause some problems.

They may have lost Gus Hamer in the summer, but Ben Sheaf has been excellent for them and could make a real impact against the Red Devils.

Callum O'Hare is also a game-changer, along with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, who both proved to be crucial in the last round.

With the quality they have in the final third, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them score at least once, having scored three times away at a Premier League team in the previous round.

As the underdogs too, the Sky Blues have little to lose and that could be a psychological advantage for them.

And after experiencing an agonising defeat at Wembley last year, they will want to atone for that, so they won't be short of motivation to give United a tough test.