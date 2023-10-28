Highlights Coventry City wasted no time in signing strikers after losing key player Viktor Gyokeres, bringing in Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Despite Wright's slow start to the season, Coventry boss Mark Robins has no interest in selling him in the January transfer window.

Coventry's investment in Wright and Simms, along with Wright's long-term contract, means there is no pressure to let him go and it would be imprudent to sell him so soon.

From the moment Fankaty Dabo missed his penalty in the Championship play-off final shooutout back in May, it seemed clear Coventry City would have to sign some strikers this summer.

With Dabo's miss confirming Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League, and condemning the Sky Blues to another season in the Championship, it was clear they would simply not be able to hold onto Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international had been Coventry's driving force in the second-tier over the past couple of seasons, scoring 38 goals in 94 games in that period, making it evident he was ready to step up to the next level.

That would come in July, when the striker joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP for a fee reported to be in the region of €20million.

Given the need to replace that source of goals, Coventry wasted little time in reinforcing their centre forward ranks in the window.

Ellis Simms was brought in from Everton, while the Sky Blues also broke their transfer record to sign Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

However, with Wright yet to really get going at The CBS Arena, Coventry boss Mark Robins has already been forced to comment on the future of the American international.

What is the latest on Wright's situation at Coventry?

Since making his move to Coventry, Wright has featured all 13 Championship games this season, starting on five occasions.

However, the striker has scored just twice in that period, with only one of those goals coming since August.

Perhaps as a result of that, recent reports from Turkey had claimed that Fenerbahce have already held talks over the conditions of a potential transfer for Wright.

But when asked whether he had received news of any interest in the striker ahead of the January transfer window, Robins was quoted by The Coventry Telegraph as answering with a simple "No".

Given the blunt and decisive nature of that response, it seems the Coventry boss has little interest in entertaining the idea of a departure for Wright when the market reopens at the turn of the year, which in the circumstances, feels like exactly the right stance to take.

Why would Coventry be right to ignore interest in Wright come January?

Back when he joined Coventry in the summer, Wright signed a four-year contract with the club, securing his future at The CBS Arena until the end of 2026/27 season.

That of course, means there is absolutely no pressure on the club to let him go in the January window.

Of course, if they were to do that, then Coventry would likely also have to reinforce their options at centre forward once again.

But given the investment they made both in Wright and Simms over the summer, the budget to do that again may be somewhat stretched, particularly given they may struggle to get a full return on their investment in Wright if they were to sell him, given his slow start to the campaign.

Indeed, given they have yet to get the most out of Wright on the pitch, it would make little sense to move him on, so soon after spending such a big fee on him by their standards.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Of course, with Wright having started just five of his 13 league appearances for Coventry this season, there is also an argument that he has yet to really be given a full chance to settle in and adapt to his new side, and really show what he can do.

That is something Coventry will surely want to benefit given the goals they brought him in to provide, and given he scored 29 goals in 60 Turkish top-flight appearances for Antalyaspor in the last two seasons, he clearly does have the potential to make that required impact in the final third for them.

But with the January transfer window now little more than two months away, there would be no time for Coventry to feel that to the maximum effect, if they were to let him go at that point.

So with there being very little need for Coventry to part company with Wright in January, the fact that Robins seemingly has little intention of doing that, ought to be welcome news for those of a Sky Blues persuasion.