That may well have been expected in the summer, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer moving on but, even so, Sky Blues fans will have been hoping that they'd be nearer the right end of the table than they are right now.

Where are Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Of course, there's a long way to go but it already appears the best that Coventry can hope for this season is to just remain in the league and go again next year.

It's next summer we're looking at here when we discuss Sam McCallum, and why he should be a target for the Sky Blues.

Sam McCallum's contract status at Norwich City

As per Transfermarkt, McCallum's contract at Norwich City expires next summer and, as yet, it doesn't look as though he is particularly close to signing a new deal with the Yellows with him playing very little football this season.

Indeed, he has been used sparingly, with him featuring just three times and not completing a full match, and evidence suggests at the moment that he may well be on his way out of Carrow Road, which is where Coventry should come in.

Coventry should be looking to strike

McCallum, then, is a player who could well be on the move next summer and Coventry may well be a positive destination for him.

Times have changed since he was last there, of course, but during his time at the Sky Blues, he put in a number of fine performances and really showed the potential and the talent that he has.

Indeed, that form paved the way for him to make the move to Norwich, with him playing regularly and showing off his powerful running and quality on the ball.

He played over 70 times in the league for Coventry during his time there permanently and later on loan, and it seems fair to say that he really enjoyed his time there too.

There's a strong argument to be made that McCallum played the best football of his career to date at Norwich so heading back there could be what he needs to help kick-start his career, which has stuttered a little at Carrow Road.

Indeed, he perhaps needs to move somewhere where he is going to be happy and able to feature regularly to get back to his best, while Coventry would be getting a player they are familiar with and know can be an asset.

Mark Robins has to fancy it, too, of course, and the player does as well, but it could be a move that suits all parties as they perhaps look for brighter times in 2024/25 after what is proving to be a difficult campaign for both.