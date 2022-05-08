Mark Robins admits there will “definitely” be clubs looking at Coventry City player this summer

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted there is likely to be Premier League interest in Sky Blues’ striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Swedish international striker has scored 18 goals in 46 Championship appearances this campaign, and was recently linked with a potential summer move to promotion and title winning Fulham.

Asked if Gyokeres could play in the Premier League in the future, Robins admitted top-flight clubs would likely be having a look at the 23-year-old after an impressive campaign.

“Who knows.” Robins said, via CoventryLive.

“I think he has all the physical attributes for that and he’s scored 18 goals in his first full season in the Championship so there will definitely be people looking at him from the Premier League, one hundred percent.”

Gyokeres joined the Sky Blues last summer permanently last summer after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, where he spent three years and made no Premier League appearances.

Having spent the second half of last campaign on loan with Coventry, 2021/22 was Gyokeres’ first full season in the division and as such, Robins feels his 18 goal return was fantastic.

“It could have been 19 and I have said to him, because he’ll go straight to the ones he’s missed, but it’s about the 18 he has scored.” Robins continued.

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 GARY MCALLISTER LEEDS LIVERPOOL

“It’s a brilliant return for his first full season in the Championship, so that’s a good start for him.

“He knows what it’s all about, he can handle the physical side, he’s quick enough and powerful.

“With just a little more refinement and he’s a top player.”

The Verdict

For clubs outside of the top six in the Premier League, finding a goalscoring striker is one of the hardest tasks.

Whether or not Gyokeres can become a prolific goalscorer in the top flight remains to be seen, but you can certainly see why some in the top flight may consider a move.

He has a great goal return this season and at 23, still has plenty of time to improve.

As a result, Robins is probably right to expect interest from some clubs in the Premier League this summer.