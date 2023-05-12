Mark Robins has dismissed any talk surrounding the futures of star Coventry City players ahead of the team’s promotion play-off semi-final.

The Sky Blues are set to face Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon following a fifth place finish in the Championship table.

Promotion to the Premier League is on the cards if Robins’ side can make their way to Wembley with a win over two-legs against Boro.

Will Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres remain at Coventry City?

But their fight for promotion has been hindered by speculation surrounding the futures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The pair have been crucial to the team this season, combining for a total of 30 goals and 21 assists between them in the league.

The duo also have the first and fourth most amount of minutes in the team in this Championship season.

Robins has laughed off any questions over a potential transfer.

The Coventry boss is instead focused on preparing his side for the play-off semi-final clash with Michael Carrick’s team this weekend.

“Well, everyone is speculating about that but they are under contract for another 12 months so I don’t know what the fuss is all about,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“We will address everything in the summer as usual.

“These games are the most important and Sunday’s game the most important so we’ll focus on that.”

Hamer has just one year remaining on his Coventry contract beyond this summer, while Gyokeres has become a transfer target for Premier League side Wolves.

Robins’ side faced Boro in their previous league fixture, ending the regular season with a 1-1 draw against their promotion rivals.

Can Coventry earn Premier League promotion?

The duo of Gyokeres and Hamer will be crucial to Coventry’s promotion chances in the coming days.

Only Chuba Akpom of Boro has scored more league goals this season than Gyokeres.

The availability of other key members of the squad will also be important, with injury doubts still remaining over the likes of Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen.

Boro were the more in-form side going into their meeting last Monday, but that 1-1 draw result should give Coventry the confidence that they can compete with Carrick’s side over two games.

The first meeting will take place in the CBS Arena, which may prove advantageous for Coventry.

Robins’ side had the sixth best home record in the division during the regular season.