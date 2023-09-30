Highlights Coventry City's recent spate of injuries has raised concerns about the club's ability to manage the squad's fitness.

Supporters are questioning whether the club could be doing more to prevent these soft tissue problems.

Mark Robins acknowledges the balancing act between training, playing, and resting, but believes muscle injuries are part of the sport.

Coventry City have suffered a number of injuries in recent weeks.

This has raised some concerns over the club’s ability to manage the squad’s fitness.

The likes of Kasey Palmer, Ben Sheaf and Milan van Ewijk have all suffered from soft tissue problems in recent weeks.

The amount of similar injuries in such a short space of time has caused supporters to question whether there is something the club could be doing better in order to avoid these problems.

The absence of the trio is a blow to Mark Robins’ side given their importance to the team, and this could prove costly for their promotion ambitions for this year.

Coventry have slipped 18th in the table with their poor run of recent form.

What has Mark Robins said about Coventry City’s injury issues?

Robins has addressed the concerns around the recent injuries, highlighting the number of injuries happening across the divisions.

He has claimed that there is a fine balance to be had between training, playing and resting and that he is doing what he can to find the right path forward for his players to best avoid fitness concerns.

“They are human beings and if you look around the country at what other teams are doing there are loads and loads of soft tissue injuries,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“And you have to look at what happens with the accumulative training and loading, so how much rest have they had, what training are they doing, how much are we loading them up?

“I am trying to give them rest and recovery as much as they are doing the training that we need to do, but you can’t do too much otherwise you end up injuring everyone.

“I have to got to play that balancing act because we haven’t got huge numbers but the players need to become robust, so they need to train, but they have the games as well which means they can’t train as much.

“Then we have the players who aren’t playing who have to train to catch up with the others, so there are a load of things that go on and it’s a fine balancing act, there’s no doubt about it.

“It’s disappointing when people pick up muscle injuries, but it is part and parcel of the sport that we’re in.”

Coventry have struggled for form since the start of the new season, having won just one of their opening eight league fixtures.

The Sky Blues will be aiming to compete for promotion again this year after reaching the play-off final in May.

Should Coventry City be concerned about their recent injury issues?

Losing three important players in the space of a week or so is a blow for Coventry and won’t help the team’s current situation.

Robins is right to point out that there has been an increase in injuries across English football lately, which should be a broader concern for the football authorities.

The busy schedule that Championship teams go through during this period of the calendar is only going to make things harder for managers, who need to balance rest and results.

Coventry can probably get by with the number of injuries they have at the moment, but any more would be a real strain on Robins’ first team options.