Mark McGuinness update emerges after Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Mark McGuinness is set to be out of action for a few weeks due to an injury that he picked up in training.

The defender was a notable absentee from the Owls’ match-day squad for their showdown with Ipswich Town yesterday.

Unable to turn to McGuinness for inspiration at Hillsborough, Moore decided to deploy Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe and Reece James in the heart of defence.

Ipswich opened the scoring in the fourth minute of this fixture as Kayden Jackson slotted an effort past goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Following the break, the Blues doubled their advantage via an own-goal from Iorfa.

George Byers pulled a goal back for Wednesday in the 75th minute before Michael Smith levelled proceedings in the closing stages of the game.

The Owls are set to take on Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy in midweek before hosting Wycombe Wanderers in the third-tier on Saturday.

After his side’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich, Moore shared an update on McGuinness.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Moore said: “It’s not good news.

“He’s picked up an injury that we’ve had a scan on and it’s an injury that we think is going to keep him out for a few weeks.

“It’s a strain, so we’re disappointed to lose him for a game like today.

“It was a big loss, and we had to shuffle the pack.

“Hopefully it’ll be three to four weeks.”

Think you're a Sheffield Wednesday expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When did Sheffield Wednesday play their first game at Hillsborough? 1919 1861 1921 1899

The Verdict

This is a blow for Wednesday as McGuinness has made a positive start to his loan spell at the club.

During the four league games that he has feature in, the defender has managed to show some real signs of promise at this level.

As well as making four clearances per game, McGuinness has also won 3.5 aerial duels per fixture and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in League One.

Set to be without McGuinness for their upcoming matches, the Owls will need their other defenders to step up to the mark in the absence of the 21-year-old.