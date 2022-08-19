Mark McGuinness shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after sealing loan move

Mark McGuinness has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters after sealing a temporary switch to Hillsborough.

As confirmed by the Owls’ official website last night, the defender has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Cardiff City.

McGuinness is the ninth player to make a move to Wednesday during the current transfer window.

The Owls have also secured the services of Akin Famewo, Will Vaulks, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale, Reece James and Tyreeq Bakinson this summer.

During the previous campaign, McGuinness featured regularly for Cardiff.

As well as making 34 appearances in the Championship, the defender also represented the Welsh outfit in the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old could potentially make his debut for Wednesday when they take on Bolton Wanderers in League One tomorrow as he is eligible to feature in this particular fixture.

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways at the University of Bolton Stadium after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United earlier this week.

After his move was announced by Wednesday, McGuinness took to Twitter to offer his reaction to the switch.

The defender posted: “Privileged to sign for @swfc on loan this season.”

Privileged to sign for @swfc on Loan this season 🦉💪 https://t.co/rjqeswMbFk — Mark Mcguinness (@MarkMcguinness0) August 18, 2022

The Verdict

When you consider that McGuinness slipped down the pecking order at Cardiff during the opening stages of the current campaign, he will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for Wednesday during his loan spell.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship last season, the defender will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a lower division.

By making a positive start to life at Hillsborough, McGuinness could potentially become a regular starter for the Owls.

The defender’s arrival may also force the likes of Ihiekwe, Heneghan and Dominic Iorfa to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Wednesday’s fortunes in League One.

