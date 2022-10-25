Mark McGuinness offers opinion over Cardiff City future amid Sheffield Wednesday loan stint

Sheffield Wednesday have been flying once again in League One this season, with the club currently sat in third place in the standings.

They’ve been fairly solid upfront and fairly solid at the back too and one of the reasons for their superb performances has been the showings of on-loan defender Mark McGuinness. The 21-year-old has featured in seven games so far and is quickly becoming a regular for the Owls – and he has now spoken out to Yorkshire Live about his potential future with Cardiff or the third tier side.

For the Bluebirds, the centre-back featured 34 times last season as the club struggled under Mick McCarthy and then improved slightly under Steve Morison. Despite the club finishing in 18th, he came out with his reputation still fairly intact and did put in some solid showings over the course of the season.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign Achraf Lazaar on loan from? Crystal Palace Newcastle Norwich Southampton

However, the former Cardiff boss decided to ship the youngster out on loan ahead of the new campaign in order to continue his development and to ensure he continued to get regular minutes. Wednesday were quick to step in and snap him up on a short-term basis and have now given him the football he wants.

He’s formed a decent backline at Hillsborough now and with the club continuing to win and challenge at the top of the table, he could continue to be an important player for the side this season. It might lead to Darren Moore perhaps wanting McGuinness on a more permanent basis but speaking about his future, the defender has remained tight-lipped.

He said: “For me, this move was definitely for me to get my head down, get minutes, and perform. You never know what’ll happen in your career, but if I can keep performing then hopefully I can help get Wednesday promoted and do well this season. Then that’ll obviously benefit me in the long run.

“The main focus now is with Sheffield Wednesday at the minute and to hopefully help them get promoted.”

The Verdict

Mark McGuinness stepped in and filled the loan void left by Jordan Storey at Sheffield Wednesday after his return to Preston.

The 21-year-old has done a superb job of filling in and performing in that centre-back role for the Owls so far and the club will be happy to see him doing such a good job at the back. With his experience at Cardiff and having played in over 30 games at Championship level, it isn’t a surprise to see.

However, with the age of the player, it is perhaps a positive that he has adapted well to playing regularly and is unfazed by League One football. In fact, as part of the Wednesday backline, he has helped them to climb towards the automatic promotion spots and you wouldn’t be surprised to see him continue to feature regularly this campaign.

A deal could perhaps be done to land him on a permanent basis in the summer considering that another new man is now at the helm with Cardiff. If he is allowed to leave, then Sheffield Wednesday would certainly sign him up in the transfer window.