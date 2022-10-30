Mark McGuinness delivers six-word verdict after Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Burton Albion

Mark McGuinness praised his Sheffield Wednesday teammates as they got back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-2 success over Burton Albion yesterday.

Whilst the Owls went into the game unbeaten in four, successive draws had been frustrating for Darren Moore and caused them to lose ground in the race for automatic promotion.

However, they responded in style, producing a convincing display to go four up against the Brewers before two goals in the final 15 minutes ensured a more respectable look for the visitors.

Nevertheless, it was a good day for Wednesday overall and McGuinness, who played the full game, took to Twitter to give a positive verdict.

“3 points and back on track.”

With Ben Heneghan out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, McGuinness is sure to have a pivotal role for Moore’s men as they look to secure a return to the Championship.

Attention will turn to the FA Cup this weekend though, as the Yorkshire outfit take on Morecambe as they seek a place in the second round.

The verdict

There is an expectancy at Wednesday to win every game, so the recent draws were frustrating and it was important that they secured a win against Burton.

So, the players deserve credit for the way they performed in the first 75 minutes, where they simply outclassed the visitors.

As McGuinness says, they are back on track and it’s now about kicking on in the league when they return to action, but the focus right now is on the FA Cup as they look to progress past Morecambe.

