Highlights Many Reading fans still hold a grudge against Mark McGhee, despite his past successes with the club nearly 30 years ago.

McGhee had the opportunity to repair his reputation by attempting to facilitate a takeover of Reading FC with German investors.

The Royals are in desperate need of a takeover to survive, as current owner Dai Yongge is unable to fund the club's operations.

Former Reading boss Mark McGhee isn't a very popular figure in Berkshire.

The Scotsman arrived at Elm Park back in 1991, becoming a player-manager and managing to secure promotion to the second tier in 1994.

The Royals also did well during the early stages of the 1994/95 campaign, but the club ended up becoming the victims of their own success in the end, with McGhee being lured away from Berkshire by then-Premier League club Leicester City during the latter stages of 1994.

Having built a great reputation at Elm Park, that was shattered by the way he left the club, with McGhee accepting part responsibility for the handling of his departure.

Many Royals fans haven't forgiven him, even though it has been nearly 30 years since he left Berkshire.

That is a shame for McGhee considering he managed to win promotion there, but he could have improved his reputation with the Royals this year.

Mark McGhee makes Reading FC takeover admission

With the Royals in desperate need of a takeover, McGhee could have been a real hero if he had succeeded in securing a purchase with German investors that he had connected with.

Explaining how he was involved in takeover talks back in January, he told BBC Radio Berkshire (quotes transcribed by the Reading Chronicle): "Funnily enough, I was involved in an enquiry in January about the state of the football club with some colleagues from Germany who were exploring the possibility of acquiring the club.

"I did meet with some people at the club and what I found was very sincere people who have the club at heart and who want to try and get the best for the club.

"As it was, our situation didn’t allow us to go any further – it was too rich for us – but I certainly got a good vibe out of the people working there and trying to put it right.

"That’s why I took the idea to my German colleagues, they were looking for a club to possibly get involved in and there was lots of talk at the time that the owner wanted to sell, and our situation was that there was some fan involvement required in the proposition that I took to them.

"I thought it looked absolutely the right time to get the fans involved and therefore I said that I thought it was an absolutely fantastic opportunity for someone."

Mark McGhee could have rebuilt his Reading FC reputation

The Royals' supporters have had their dislike of certain figures over the years.

Neil Warnock is a classic example, but many fans would have been keen to see him at the helm when the club was struggling in the Championship.

And similarly, many supporters would have forgiven McGhee if he was involved in the takeover of the Royals, with the club in such a desperate situation both then and now.

It would be irresponsible to exaggerate the severity of the Berkshire side's situation, but they could face administration and even liquidation in the coming months unless a takeover goes through.

Related Reading FC issue takeover update involving exclusivity situation Reading FC have shared an update on a potential takeover of the club from Dai Yongge.

It seems clear that current owner Dai Yongge is either no longer willing or able to fund the club and a sale is needed as quickly as possible if they are to survive.

A recent update has revealed that a period of exclusivity with a bidder has ended and that isn't ideal for the Royals, who need a takeover to happen if they are to give themselves any chance of thriving next season.

Surviving has to be the main aim at this stage though, above anything else.

If McGhee had overseen a change of ownership, few fans (if any) would have sung their less-than-complimentary version of Daydream Believer about the 67-year-old again.

And the Royals can't be choosy about who's involved in a takeover now, considering how desperate their situation is. McGhee will be disappointed that he wasn't able to succeed in this takeover quest.