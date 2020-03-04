Mark Lawrenson predicts what will happen in Birmingham City’s clash with Leicester City

Birmingham City will be aiming to secure their progress in the FA Cup today when they head to the King Power Stadium to face Premier League side Leicester City in the fifth round of the competition.

The Blues extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games last Saturday by securing a point in their clash with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

A late strike from Scott Hogan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium allowed Birmingham to maintain their momentum heading into their showdown with the Foxes.

Having beaten Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City in the previous two rounds of the FA Cup, the Blues will be determined to cause a shock by eliminating their top-flight opponents.

Given that Leicester slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last Friday, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Brendan Rodgers opts to make any changes to his starting eleven for this evening’s fixture.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the fixture, Mark Lawrenson has predicted that the Foxes will beat Birmingham 2-0.

The former Republic of Ireland international said: “Birmingham are unbeaten for 10 games in the Championship and their big striker Lukas Jutkiewicz is a handful up-front.

“I still fancy Leicester here, though, despite their poor recent form and the fact that they seem to struggle without Wilfred Ndidi in midfield – he’s back in training after his knee injury but missed Friday’s defeat by Norwich.

“A lot will depend on the team they put out – I’ve talked about some of the other teams involved in the FA Cup maybe having different priorities, but why would you not try to get to the final if you were Brendan Rodgers?

“A cup run and a day at Wembley is the chance to crown what has already been a very good season for the Foxes, so I think Rodgers will go with a strong line-up.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this former Birmingham centre-back? Michael Morrison Dan Scarr Paul Robinson Ryan Shotton

The Verdict

Whilst Birmingham will be aiming to test themselves against one of the Premier League’s best sides this season, it would take a mammoth effort by their players to cause an upset this evening.

Regardless of what side the Foxes opt to field at the King Power Stadium, the Blues will have to be at their very best to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Providing that Birmingham are able to produce a spirited display, they could use the momentum gained from this clash to push on in the coming months.

Although a play-off place may already be out of reach for the Blues, there is no reason why they cannot achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship under the guidance of head coach Pep Clotet.