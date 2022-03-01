Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Peterborough United’s clash with Man City

Peterborough United will be aiming to pull off an almighty shock in the FA Cup tonight when they host Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh were unable to make the perfect start to Grant McCann’s second permanent spell in charge of the club last weekend as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, Peterborough know that they could be in for a tough evening against Pep Guardiola’s side.

City have won eight games since the turn of the year and will be keen to progress in the FA Cup after being eliminated from this competition by Chelsea at the semi-final stage last season.

The Premier League outfit set up this particular clash with Posh by securing a comfortable 4-1 victory over Fulham last month.

Peterborough meanwhile have defeated Bristol Rovers and Queens Park Rangers in this season’s competition.

Ahead of this showdown, Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Peterborough will lose 2-0 to City tonight.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Lawrenson said: “It’s been a tricky few days for Pep Guardiola’s side following their defeat by Tottenham, and they have the Manchester derby to come this weekend too, but I think their trip to London Road will be pretty straightforward.

“Peterborough have just reappointed Grant McCann as manager but he has a lot more to worry about than taking on the Premier League leaders – his side are bottom of the Championship and have taken one point from their past six games.

“I’d imagine Guardiola will make quite a few changes to his team, but the players coming in will still be top class.

“Posh have conceded an average of two goals a game in the league this season, and I don’t see them keeping City quiet.”

The Verdict

Although it would be naive to rule out the possibility of Peterborough causing an upset in this fixture, they were extremely underwhelming against Hull last Saturday.

Having conceded three goals in this aforementioned fixture, Posh may find it difficult to prevent City’s attacking players from running riot tonight.

Whereas Guardiola is likely to shuffle his pack ahead of the club’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday, City will still be able to call upon the services of a host of classy operators who are capable of causing issues for Peterborough tonight.

For Posh’s sake, they will be hoping that by producing a positive performance in this fixture, they will be able to use the confidence gained from this game to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks.