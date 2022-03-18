Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Middlesbrough’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea

Middlesbrough will be looking to cause another upset in the FA Cup this weekend when they take on Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium.

After defeating Manchester United in the fourth round of the competition, Boro produced a superb performance against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Josh Coburn netted the winner for Chris Wilder’s side in the 107th minute of this fixture to set up a quarter-final showdown with Chelsea.

Since beating Spurs, Boro have experienced a mixed run of form in the Championship which has resulted in them slipping out of the play-off places.

After suffering a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United, Middlesbrough managed to pick up a point in their clash with Millwall before sealing a morale-boosting victory over Birmingham City earlier this week.

Considering that the winner of tomorrow’s clash will book a trip to Wembley Stadium to participate in the semi-final of this competition, Boro will unquestionably be determined to defeat their Premier League opponents.

Ahead of this fixture, Mark Lawrenson has admitted that he believes that Chelsea will secure a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea’s results have not been affected by everything that has happened to the club in the past couple of weeks and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel deserves huge credit for that – he has handled everything very well given the situation.

“Even so, I’m not sure things are quite as dramatic as some reports in the media are making out – the Chelsea team have been allowed to fly north for this tie but at first their travel expenses were being capped and I was reading how they faced a ‘gruelling’ five-hour bus trip, which is ridiculous.

“Have you seen the luxury coaches they travel on?

“It is hardly the same sort of crisis that Middlesbrough faced in the mid-1980s when the gates of their old Ayresome Park ground were locked because of their mounting debts – that really is desperate stuff – but it has brought a reaction from the Chelsea players, and it is circle the wagons time for them.

“That’s why I fancy Tuchel’s team to get through this tie, although it won’t be easy.

“Middlesbrough have had a brilliant time in the FA Cup so far, beating Manchester United and then Tottenham – but their run ends here.”

The Verdict

Although Middlesbrough will be under no illusions about the threat that Chelsea will pose this weekend, they may take solace from Luton Town’s performance against Tuchel’s side in the previous round.

The Hatters caused all kinds of issues for the Blues who had to step up their performance levels in the second-half of this clash in order to seal a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road.

By utilising the atmosphere that their supporters will create at the Riverside Stadium to their advantage, Boro will have a great chance of sealing a famous victory.

A positive performance in this fixture could also provide Middlesbrough with the confidence that they will need to push on in the Championship following the international break.