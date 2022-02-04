Mark Lawrenson offers score prediction for Southampton v Coventry City

Mark Lawrenson has had his say ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash between Southampton and Coventry City.

Mark Robins’ side face Premier League opposition as they seek passage to the Fifth Round of the famous cup competition.

However, Lawrenson has tipped the Saints to take victory, predicting a 2-0 win for the home side.

The former player, turned BBC pundit, did have praise for the Coventry boss, as he explained why he believes Southampton will ultimately be comfortable winners.

“Mark Robins has done a brilliant job as Coventry manager and he doesn’t just get results with limited resources, he plays good attacking football too. He deserves more credit than he gets,” wrote Lawrenson, via the BBC.

“But Southampton are at home and I think they will pick a strong team. As well as Premier League safety, a cup run would not be a bad way for Ralph Hasenhüttl to make a decent impression on the club’s new owners.”

The sides meet on Saturday afternoon with a 3pm kick off time.

Adam Armstrong is likely to start against his former side, where he bagged 20 goals in 40 appearances on loan in 2015-16.

Coventry will likely line up with a strong starting side as they look to upset the Premier League side.

The Sky Blues knocked out Derby County to reach this stage. Meanwhile, Ralph Hassenhüttl’s side defeated Swansea City in the Third Round.

The Verdict

Southampton have enjoyed deep cup runs in the last few years, since establishing themselves as a Premier League side. That includes FA Cup semi final and League Cup final appearances.

So a strong starting side from Hasenhüttl wouldn’t be a surprise.

That will make this a tough test for Coventry, but if they have any Premier League ambitions of their own then this weekend’s tie will be a good test of where they are as a side.

An upset is certainly still possible, with Southampton struggling for consistency this season, with Armstrong not quite reaching the goal scoring exploits of Danny Ings.