Mark Lawrenson issues score prediction for Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to eliminate a second Premier League team in successive rounds when Leicester City visit the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were able to dump Arsenal out in the third round in January and they’ll be aiming to do the same to the Foxes in somewhat of a local affair.

That win over the Gunners for Steve Cooper’s side kick-started a winning run of four matches in all competitions until that was snapped last weekend at the hands of Cardiff City in South Wales with a 2-1 loss.

Cooper will be looking for a cup run though to boost confidence even though promotion to the Premier League is more important, although they face a tough test in the form of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

One man who believes that Forest can defy the odds though is ex-Liverpool man and now pundit Mark Lawrenson, who thinks the tie can go all the way before the hosts win on penalties.

“This is a tough trip for Leicester, even though they will have some players back from the Africa Cup of Nations,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“These two teams are still big rivals, even though they haven’t played each other for eight years, and Nottingham Forest have already knocked out one of the big boys by beating Arsenal in round three.

“Forest are playing well under Steve Cooper in the Championship too, and I am going with an upset here in front of a full house and the BBC cameras.” The Verdict There’s no doubting that Forest had momentum before last weekend – only for them to slip to defeat when they least expected it against a resurgent Cardiff. That is not good news going into this clash and it remains to be seen if Cooper will shuffle the pack as he knows promotion is more important than the FA Cup. However even if Leicester shuffle their squad up they’ve still got some more-than capable rotational options who could put Forest to the sword – especially when Joe Worrall is still missing at the back with an injury. I think like Lawrenson said this could end up being a draw but Leicester may very well nick it in extra time.