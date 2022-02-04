Mark Lawrenson issues prediction for Plymouth Argyle’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea

For the first time since 1989, Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle will lock horns this weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The League One side will have to take their attentions away from their battle for promotion in League One – perhaps for the last time this season – as they make the trip to the capital to face the current UEFA Champions League holders.

The Pilgrims dispatched of Championship side Birmingham City to set up a clash with Thomas Tuchel’s side and it will represent a major task for Steven Schumacher to overcome – but Bradford City proved in 2015 that it’s not impossible.

Currently sitting in seventh position in League One, Plymouth will go to Stamford Bridge with a free hit knowing that they will not be ashamed if they do end up losing by a few goals, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Ngolo Kante all potentially featuring.

And for that reason, former Republic of Ireland defender and ex-Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson believes that the Blues should have no problem dispatching the EFL side, predicting a scoreline of 3-0.

“Plymouth were top of League One in mid-November but have slipped down the table a little bit since losing manager Ryan Lowe to Preston in December,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They can view this game in the same way Middlesbrough might look at their tie at Manchester United – it is exciting and will be an enjoyable day that will be a very useful money-spinner, but promotion takes priority.

“Chelsea will be able to rotate their squad but Thomas Tuchel has an excellent record in the cups and they should win this tie comfortably whatever team he puts out.” The Verdict This is basically a free hit for Plymouth who will look to enjoy the experience. That’s not to say that Steven Schumacher won’t be trying to win the game, but people will not think any less of Argyle if they do get a tonking at the hands of the European champions. As mentioned previously though, Bradford City proved seven years ago that anything is possible when it comes to cup upsets at Stamford Bridge. It is still hard to see them getting any kind of result though in the capital but that won’t necessarily be a bad thing as then can then focus on their promotion push.