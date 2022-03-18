Mark Lawrenson issues prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will be looking to book their place in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Sunday when they host Liverpool at the City Ground.

The Reds have experienced a remarkable run in this season’s competition as they have eliminated two Premier League sides since the turn of the year.

After beating Arsenal in the third round of the competition, Forest produced a stunning performance in their showdown with Leicester City as they secured a 4-1 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Goals from Sam Surridge and Ryan Yates helped the Reds to defeat fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town in the previous round earlier this month.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper is set to be without Steve Cook and Max Lowe for this weekend’s meeting with Liverpool due to their respective injury issues whilst Scott McKenna is a doubt after picking up a knock during the club’s win over Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

Ahead of this quarter-final clash, Mark Lawrenson has admitted that he believes that Forest will suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Lawrenson said: “Klopp’s squad has got him this far in all four major competitions, and I think he will rotate his team again.

“That will give Forest more hope, and they do have a clever manager in Steve Cooper plus some very talented players – Djed Spence scored a stunning goal against QPR on Wednesday and I’d be surprised if he’s not playing in the Premier League next season.”

“It is going to be close, but with Liverpool in this kind of form it is hard to back anyone to beat them at the moment.”

The Verdict

Whereas Forest know that they will need to be at their very best in order to keep pace with Liverpool this weekend, there is no reason why they cannot cause their Premier League opponents some issues in this fixture.

Having already demonstrated in this competition that they are capable of raising their game against top-flight sides, the Reds will be determined to book a trip to Wembley Stadium by securing a famous victory over Jurgen Klopp’s team.

However, when you consider that Liverpool are still in contention to win the quadruple this season, they may opt to field a strong side in order to keep on track in their pursuit of history and thus could prove to be too good for their Championship opponents.

Even if they do end up falling short in this fixture, there is no reason why Forest cannot use the experience of playing one of the best club sides in Europe to their advantage in the closing stages of the campaign as they aim to seal a place in the play-offs.