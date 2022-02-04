Mark Lawrenson gives score prediction for Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Mark Lawrenson has had his say with regards the upcoming FA Cup clash tonight.

Manchester United host Middlesbrough in the Fourth Round of England’s oldest cup competition.

The former Liverpool player, turned BBC pundit, has predicted a comfortable 2-0 victory for the home side in Friday night’s meeting.

However, Lawrenson did praise the work Chris Wilder has done since taking over the club in November.

“Middlesbrough have really picked up under Chris Wilder, who has won eight out of his 12 games since he took charge at the start of November,” wrote Lawrenson, via the BBC.

“We know he is a good manager, and he has won at Old Trafford before – with Sheffield United in January 2021.

“I don’t see a repeat result this time though and in any case Boro have got bigger fish to fry, because Wilder has put them right back in the mix for promotion out of the Championship.”

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

While Lawrenson did predict that United will likely rest a few of their big name players, he still believes that the team put out by Ralf Rangnick will be good enough to get the job done.

The 64-year old former Ireland international also believes that Rangnick should start Paul Pogba if the midfielder is available for selection.

The Red Devils knocked out Aston Villa to reach this stage of the competition, while Boro defeated Mansfield Town to earn a trip to Old Trafford.

The game is available on ITV, with kick off set for 8pm tonight.

The winner will progress to the Fifth Round, with extra time and penalties both available if needed.

The Verdict

Man United are certainly the favourites going into tonight’s game. However, Wilder has a good record against the side fourth in the Premier League.

Wilder will have a selection dilemma on his hands, with Folarin Balogun likely to receive his first start for the club since arriving on loan in January.

Meanwhile, Rangnick will be without the likes of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard, who were both given time off for this weekend.

An upset is on the cards tonight, but all the expectation will be on United’s shoulders.