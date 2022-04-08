Mark Hughes reveals Bradford City’s stance regarding immediate future of Luton Town loanee

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that his side are keen to secure another loan agreement for Luton Town winger Dion Pereira next season, in conversation with the Telegraph & Argus.

The 23-year-old, who has appeared five times in the league thus far the Bantams, has certainly impressed at Valley Parade, chipping in with a goal too.

Pereira arrived at Bradford’s Yorkshire home in January, however, any immediate injury meant that he made his first appearance midway through March.

Pereira has seen his first-team opportunities at Luton become rather limited thus far, with the exciting attacker appearing twice for the Hatters at senior level.

Pereira will be eager to continue on this upward trajectory as the season progresses, with the 23-year-old making an excellent start to life at Valley Parade.

Speaking to The Telegraph & Argus about Pereira’s immediate future, Hughes said: “It’s all about timing and opportunity and I just feel we’re a good option, not only to Dion but to a lot of players”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how the young attacker continues to progress with Bradford, and then after that, it will be down to Luton to assess what the next best move may be.

The Hatters know they have found a destination they can trust in Bradford, with Pereira certainly progressing well with the club, but ultimately, at 23 years of age, they may be viewing a League One outfit to further his career.

Luton could also secure promotion in what remains of this Championship season, something that could open up an opportunity for Pereira to depart permanently.

However, the 23-year-old has undoubted quality and could play a big part in Bedfordshire in the future.

It will be no surprise to see several clubs with an interest in the former Atlanta United man, especially if he continues the form already shown.