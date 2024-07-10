Highlights Mark Hughes called his sacking from Bradford City 'ludicrous.'

Mark Hughes had a 37.8% win percentage as Bradford City's manager.

At the time of his sacking, Bradford City were sitting 18th in the table.

Many Bradford City supporters will be aware of Mark Hughes, having endured his management of the club. A management reign that ended with the club placed 18th in League Two at the time.

Since then, the former Bantams boss has commented on his departure from the club after 19 months in charge at Valley Parade, in which its clear that Hughes still doesn't agree with the decision.

Although Hughes, also known as Sparky, is best remembered for his incredible playing career and for overseeing the early days of Manchester City’s rise to the top of the game, Bradford fans will remember him as the huge name that failed to deliver promotion. Some of the fanbase especially look back at his decision to substitute Scott Banks in the play-off semi-final as a terrible decision.

Hughes left Bradford and has since been replaced by Graham Alexander, who is much more suited to League Two management. Furthermore, the Scot will be hopeful he can go one better than Hughes and finally take the Bantams back up the divisions to where they arguably belong.

With that said, let’s examine what Hughes has said recently and briefly re-examine his time as Bradford City manager.

Mark Hughes calls Bradford City sacking ‘ludicrous’

Although many City fans will likely disagree, former manager Hughes has gone on record calling his sacking from the Bradford hot seat ‘ludicrous’ in an interview with the Sun newspaper.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City, and Southampton manager, who managed all of these teams in the Premier League, was quoted as saying: “It was ludicrous to get rid of me if I’m honest.”

Although it would be unlikely for Hughes to come out and state that being sacked from a League Two side sitting in the bottom half of the table at the time would be a fair decision, and let’s be honest, no manager would ever admit to that, it is undoubtedly something that Hughes knows deep down that things were only going one way under the Welshman, and it was the opposite of promotion.

Bradford City fans are grateful to Hughes for taking the club into the play-offs during the 2022-23 season. Still, the start of last season was a disaster from pre-season, leading into the league as recruitment was underwhelming. The sudden formation change didn’t suit the players, and the persistence to stick with the same tactics alienated fans.

Ultimately, Hughes had to go, and his sacking was anything but ‘ludicrous.’

Mark Hughes win % as a manager (FootyStats) Games Managed Win % 487 35.11%

Mark Hughes could be back in management soon

Although Hughes's tenure at Bradford City didn’t work out, there is no reason why he shouldn’t return to management. He still has a lot to offer in terms of experience.

Even though Hughes was tipped to be in the running for the Wales national team job, which he previously held between 1999 and 2004, former Wales international Craig Bellamy has been handed the reigns with the national team, but that shouldn’t stop Hughes from other opportunities which are available.

One current position that could attract Hughes is the Newport County job. It would be a welcome return to Wales and could be an exciting job for the former Bantams manager, with ambitious chairman Huw Jenkins possibly wanting to make a statement appointment at the club.

Overall, it could be a smart move for Hughes as his CV is still impressive despite the failure to achieve the targets set out at Bradford. Additionally, the pressure at Newport County wouldn’t come with the same expectations of the Bradford City supporters.

Any manager who comes to Valley Parade to take charge in League Two knows that promotion is a must, and if they fail to achieve that, their days are numbered.

Whatever is next for Hughes, Bradford fans will have an eye on it and how successful it is. That's natural, but more so for the Bantams fanbase, whose attitude towards the Welshman seemingly continues to sour.