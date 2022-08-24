Mark Hughes issues Bradford City verdict after Blackburn Rovers defeat

Bradford City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last night after their 2-1 defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The Bantams were on top early on in the game and took the lead through striker Andy Cook. The League Two side looked in a comfortable position and were causing Blackburn problems. However, the Championship side started to cause problems themselves and eventually levelled the tie.

Two quick-fire goals from Bradley Dack and Dilan Markanday put Rovers in control and, despite a late rally from the home side, Blackburn held on and secured their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite the defeat, Bantams boss Mark Hughes was pleased with his side’s overall performance. He said via the club’s official website: “We gave a very good side a run for their money. They were a little bit sharper in key areas of the field and at the top end of the pitch. They move the ball around really quickly.

“We did really well and got our noses in front, but we did not keep the lead. We have to cut out certain things that led to their goals, but we can look back on that and improve.

“Blackburn showed a lot of ability and good individual skill and that is why they play in the Championship. It is good because we can recognise where we can get better.

“All in all, we showed the competition the respect it deserves and had a real go. Now, it is time to build and move on to the weekend.”

Hughes was then asked about the performance of the Bantams’ goal scorer and the club’s priorities. He added: “We went strong today. I did not make any wholesale changes. I just felt we needed that continuity.

“They are all strong lads. I had to take some of them off to protect them, particularly with more games around the corner. We have cleared the deck, but our focus is on the league and, of course, the FA Cup when that comes around.

“We will concentrate on the league and the Papa John’s Trophy we are involved in next week. We will see how we go with that and hopefully impress.

“Overall, tonight was a good effort. Ultimately, it was not enough against a good team, but we will go again at the weekend.”

The Verdict

Hughes is clearly pleased with his side’s overall performance despite the exit from the Carabao Cup. His side performed at a good level and gave the Championship side a run for their money.

This competition was never a priority for the League Two outfit, but after beating Hull City in the last round, Hughes would have loved another cup upset, especially against his old side.

However, as Hughes says, their concentration is on the league and the upcoming games in the Papa John’s Trophy. Bradford are expected to compete for promotion to League One this season, and Hughes may believe a run in the Papa John’s Trophy is more realistic aim now after their exit from last night’s competition.