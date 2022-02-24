Mark Hughes explains Bradford City decision after surprise announcement

Mark Hughes has revealed that he was keen to get back into football after he was named as the Bradford City boss earlier today.

The former Manchester City chief, who had previously only ever worked in the Premier League as a club boss, was named as Derek Adams’ successor in what is considered a major coup for the League Two side.

Given his pedigree, which also includes leading the Welsh national team, many are wondering why he has come back into the game in the fourth tier.

And, speaking to reporter Leon Wobschall at his unveiling, Hughes explained how his love of the sport was the main factor, although he had confirmed he rejected other opportunities before Bradford came along.

“It is the adrenalin on a Saturday afternoon on a matchday which I have really missed. I am delighted to be here, I have been out of the game longer than I expected. Opportunity developed very quickly. It is a city club and I want to them (supporters) to be energised.”

Hughes’ first game is at home to Mansfield this weekend.

The verdict

This was a real shock appointment which shows the potential and size of Bradford that they could convince Hughes to drop down to League Two.

Clearly, he is someone with a passion for football and that is evident by the fact he has been open to taking on what is a big challenge with the Bantams.

Now, the focus will be on getting to work, with Hughes surely looking forward to the weekend fixture as he looks to get off to the perfect start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.