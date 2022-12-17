Mark Hudson slams Blackpool player as fallout from Cardiff City draw begins

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has accused Gary Madine of trying to hurt Perry Ng after he was booked for a foul on the defender.

The Bluebirds had taken the lead against Michael Appleton’s side but they were forced to settle for a point after Madine, who used to play for the Welsh side, equalised in the 67th minute.

However, Hudson was not happy that Madine was on the pitch, as the striker had been shown a yellow card for an incident involving Ng, with Hudson claiming to Wales Online that he had gone in to harm the Cardiff man.

“[Madine] said he was going to go out and do Perry. Because there was a coming-together in the first half. He felt that was the way he wanted to go about it and he has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do.

“It’s a stamp. It’s a leg-breaker. If he gets his left planted in the floor, it’s snapping his leg. I watched it from four or five different angles, but you don’t need to. You can see it live. Pre-meditated and he hunted him down.”

Have any of these 20 current or ex-Cardiff City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Aron Gunnarsson Yes No

The verdict

This is a serious accusation from Hudson and the fact he has said it in public shows just how angry he is at the incident.

Ultimately, only Madine is going to know whether he meant it but there was a lot going on with the pair in the game and it didn’t look good at the time, which is why he was booked.

But, all the striker will care about is the fact he got a much-needed goal to help Blackpool leave Cardiff with a creditable point.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.