Mark Hudson shares Vincent Tan update after crucial Cardiff City win

Mark Hudson has confirmed that Vincent Tan will be in Cardiff as he prepares for talks over whether he will land the job permanently.

The former player was named as interim boss after Steve Morison was dismissed earlier in the campaign and he’s had a mixed time of things since, with an impressive 1-0 victory at Sunderland today leaving the side in 14th position.

Hudson will hope that result will help him get the job on a long-term contract, with reports in the week revealing that the hierarchy are planning talks with the 40-year-old next week.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Hudson confirmed that Tan will be over as he waits for an update.

“Yeah, I think he is coming across. I think everyone will be there, so that should be good. It will be nice for the fans and the club to have some clarity and that together approach, which is what everyone wants. Obviously when you win away at Sunderland it’s always nice!”

The win on Wearside has put the Bluebirds four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a big game against Hull City in the week.

The verdict

Obviously Tan has been questioned a lot over the years and most of it has been warranted in fairness, but he still clearly has an interest.

So, now a decision is looming and it’s clearly right that he has an input into what is going on and it’s a big call to make considering the uncertainty around the club.

The victory at Sunderland is going to help Hudson a lot and it will be interesting to see what happens.

