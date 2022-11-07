Mark Hudson reveals important talks with Cardiff City hierarchy regarding manager role

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan is set to be in attendance for the Bluebirds’ clash with Hull City on Tuesday night – and he will also be meeting interim manager Mark Hudson to discuss his future.

The Malaysian businessman resides in his home country and is seldom spotted in the Welsh capital anymore despite his ownership of the club, but he is making the rare jaunt from Asia this week.

And with a month-long break incoming due to the mid-season FIFA World Cup, the club’s fanbase could do with some clarity regarding who is going to be in the dugout for the second half of the season.

Hudson is only in temporary charge of Cardiff as of now, and despite the fact the results on the pitch haven’t been consistently positive, the ex-defender was able to bring in a former team-mate in Dean Whitehead as a first-team coach, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before his permanent appointment is confirmed.

His future will be discussed though in the meeting with Tan either prior or following the match with Hull, but long-term plans have been discussed already if Hudson is to remain in position.

“I speak regularly with him,” Hudson said regarding Tan, per Wales Online.

“Because of where he lives, with the pandemic it’s been difficult for him to travel. That’s where we are at.

“He is coming over and he is here to support the club. He has been doing that. I have that communication with him all the time, the open channel is there, which is good.

“I think you have to talk about short, medium and long term. We want to put plans in place for the football club. It’s not just been about the now, it’s been about the future as well.”

The Verdict

Hudson has delivered a mixed bag of results since he was put in interim charge to replace Steve Morison, and you get the sense that a decision really needs to be made soon regarding a permanent boss.

A lot of different types of managers have been tried in the last few years – the experience of Mick McCarthy, someone like Neil Harris and then the novice approach in Morison, but nothing has truly worked out.

Hudson hasn’t exactly had an outstanding temporary spell but he has delivered some solid results, especially a 1-0 victory on the road against Sunderland at the weekend.

If a good performance is put on in-front of Tan’s very eyes on Tuesday night, then it could strengthen Hudson’s chances of landing it on a permanent basis, but there are several individuals on the market who could be interesting fits for the club if they decide to go in a different direction.