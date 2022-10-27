Mark Hudson outlines his stance amid Cardiff City managerial uncertainty

Cardiff City interim boss Mark Hudson has expressed his desire to remain in the Welsh capital for as long as possible, speaking to the BBC.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of the Bluebirds since Steve Morison’s dismissal and was tasked with dragging his side as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

Things initially started well for the former central defender, managing to go unbeaten in his opening three games as he oversaw a draw against promotion favourites Burnley and victories against Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, winning seven points from a possible nine.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Cardiff City players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does ex-Cardiff man Marlon Pack play for now? Portsmouth Plymouth Argyle Bristol City Exeter City

It looked as though Vincent Tan’s surprise decision to dismiss Morison had paid dividends – but since Hudson’s first three games at the helm – he has suffered three consecutive losses with defeats against Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.

Having men sent off early on in the latter two, he hasn’t been helped by his side’s failure to keep 11 men on the pitch but this alarming form may end up persuading owner Tan to find an alternative to the Bluebirds’ current caretaker boss.

At this stage, talks are continuing but Hudson is clear in his mind that he wants to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

He said: “The conversations are ongoing and, obviously from my point of view, I want to be here as long as I can to help.”

The Verdict:

It may be fairer for Tan to give him time to get things right before the World Cup – because those red cards have affected recent results and that’s why it would be harsh if he was to be relieved of his duties.

If results don’t improve between now and the international tournament though, it may be worth the second-tier side finding a permanent successor for Morison, who probably should have been given more time to impress.

It would probably give Hudson an even shorter amount of time at the helm than Morison, but the former is only an interim manager and that’s why Cardiff would be within their rights to find someone else straight away.

Unfortunately, Tan won’t have anyone but himself to blame if results get worse, because he should have given his previous boss a better chance of getting things right.

Morison was trusted to rebuild the squad and put his own stamp on the Bluebirds, so for him to get such a limited number of games to prove himself at the start of this season was bizarre.