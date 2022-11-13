Mark Hudson makes promise after accepting permanent Cardiff City role

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has promised supporters that his team will always be positive in the way they play, speaking to Wales Online following their 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

The Bluebirds were on the front foot during the opening 45 against the Blades, having several chances but failing to put them away with their failure to capitalise on an error at the back towards the latter stages of the half potentially their biggest regret.

Callum Robinson looked particularly lively and was perhaps unlucky not to score against his former side, with the hosts pinning the Blades back at times at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, the introduction of James McAtee at the interval changed the game for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who managed to get forward a lot more because of the Manchester City loanee’s energy and that paid off for them just after the hour mark with George Baldock firing the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.

This was their second defeat this week following a 3-2 loss against Hull City, with their contributions in the final third being a high point of a low period.

And with Hudson putting pen to paper on a deal to make his interim spell permanent, he has promised the Bluebirds’ supporters that his side will continue to be positive.

He said: “I’ll always be positive. My team will always be positive with the way they play.

“We have created good opportunities against a very good team. They put five past Burnley.

“I know we’ve created opportunities to take our chances today, unfortunately we didn’t. Then we have given them an opportunity, which is the disappointing part.”

The Verdict:

The Bluebirds should be looking to be on the front foot because they are at their strongest when going forward, even if the finishing touch isn’t always there.

Robinson’s addition has been a particularly shrewd one and he seems to be thriving in his role as the main man at Cardiff, with other key players at West Bromwich Albion potentially hindering his ability to stand out during his time at The Hawthorns.

He will be gutted not to have won against his former side yesterday though – because the visitors were poor in the first half and didn’t show anywhere near enough quality during the early stages of the game.

They aren’t at their strongest either with Heckingbottom’s men having several key players out including Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie.

With this, Hudson’s side would have seen this as a good opportunity to get another point or three on the board and arguably deserved a draw following the first half – but it wasn’t meant to be in the end with the Blades eventually showing their class.