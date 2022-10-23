Mark Hudson issues verdict on Swansea v Cardiff flashpoint involving Callum Robinson

Cardiff City went into their South Wales Derby clash with Swansea coming off the back of two straight defeats, meaning interim manager Mark Hudson needed to see an immediate response from his players in such an important contest.

What he didn’t need to see though was a moment of madness from one of his most important attacking outlets that pretty much cost the Bluebirds any chance of securing a result on enemy territory.

After a promising early few minutes of the match, Callum Robinson was charged into by Wales international Ben Cabango when he had already been penalised for giving away a free-kick.

In turn, Robinson turned round with the match ball in his hand and struck Cabango in the face with it, and after consultation with his assistants, referee Darren Bond brandished a red card to the Republic of Ireland international forward with just seven minutes on the clock.

🗣️ "IT'S A MOMENT OF MADNESS FROM CALLUM ROBINSON" 🤯 HE'S OFF IN THE OPENING SEVEN MINUTES ⏰ pic.twitter.com/V5ray0v2l0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 23, 2022

Goals either side of half-time from Oli Cooper and Michael Obafemi sealed all three points for Russell Martin’s side, leaving Hudson rueing what could have been if his side had 11 men on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

The former defender though had no issues with the dismissal, and claimed that Robinson had already apologised to his team-mates for his actions.

“I’d say no,” Hudson said when quizzed over the referee’s decision to send Robinson off, per Wales Online.

“It’s about having controlled aggression in moments during a game.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come into the football club, he’s brilliant with the players, and he’s been brilliant in the build-up towards it.

“It’s something to learn from and I can only focus on the players who were on from seven onwards.

“They stuck in, fought for the club, fought for the badge, and fought for each other which is all you can ask.”

The Verdict

It was a really silly thing for Robinson to do – as a professional player you should not be reacting as easily as that, let alone in a heated rivalry clash.

Whilst there wasn’t much force with the ball hitting the face, you simply cannot do that to an opponent and he was rightly given his marching orders.

What is more frustrating for Cardiff is they looked bright in the opening few minutes, and given we know how creative Robinson can be he could have made a real difference.

Alas, it was not to be, and now he must pay the price by missing the next three games.