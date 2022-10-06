Mark Hudson issues update on transfer agreement between Cardiff City and West Brom

Interim Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has confirmed that Championship rivals West Brom do not have a recall clause in the deal that saw Cedric Kipre loaned to the Bluebirds.

Kipre was one of Steve Morison’s plethora of signings in the Welsh capital over the course of the summer, arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium on a temporary deal for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old fell extremely out of favour at the Baggies last season when Valerien Ismael was sacked as he failed to make an appearance under Steve Bruce from February onwards, and he was then shipped out to Cardiff in July.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Cardiff City players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Aden Flint Yes No

The Ivorian has found regular game-time at Cardiff, appearing in all 11 Championship fixtures he has been eligible for, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

And in news that will delight Bluebirds supporters, Kipre will not be going anywhere in the January transfer window as West Brom are unable to bring the defender back to The Hawthorns if they wanted to do so.

“I wouldn’t have picked up the phone anyway!” Hudson said in regards to if the Baggies came calling to try and bring Kipre back if they had the option, per Wales Online.

“He has been brilliant. We were a little bit worried when he came off with two knocks in the one moment with (Ashley) Barnes.

“But he has put himself back out there and showed what he was about on Tuesday.

“But he has to show it again on Saturday, and again, and again, and again.

“That’s what we’ve spoken about, a consistency in his performance. He is showing that at the moment and long may that continue.”

The Verdict

Kipre has been very important when Cardiff have picked up results this season, and he’s arguably one of the first names on the team-sheet.

We know what he’s been able to do at Championship level in the past with Wigan Athletic, but it’s fair to say his time at West Brom hasn’t been so good.

A move to Wales has brought on a resurgence and given him a new lease of life – it looks to be a better location for him to be playing his football than the Midlands has been.

When the 2022-23 season comes to an end, Kipre will still have one year left on his West Brom contract, but Cardiff will hopefully be in a position to be able to offer permanent terms to keep the Ivorian around on a long-term basis.