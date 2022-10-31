Mark Hudson discusses Cardiff City future as club look set to make off-field decision

Mark Hudson has confirmed that he has made plans for the squad that go into the World Cup break, as he also revealed that he is close to making an addition to his backroom team.

The former Bluebirds captain was named as the interim boss after Steve Morison was sacked in September and it’s been a mixed period in charge for Hudson.

With the club yet to name a permanent boss, fans are wondering who will take charge for the long-term.

And, whilst a decision has not been made, Hudson explained to Wales Online that he is looking ahead to the World Cup break and that progress has been made on recruiting a new coach.

“We work on a six-week cycle and we plan ahead. So we’ve got plans after Sheffield United when we break up, in terms of who’s going to be going where, what time off they’ll have, when they’re supposed to be coming back in. I’m here doing the job I want to be doing and long may it continue.

“I’m getting closer to being able to sort the coach situation out, which will hopefully happen this week, which is positive for us and positive for the group.”

The Welsh side are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Watford at home.

The verdict

You would expect Cardiff to make an announcement during the World Cup break as it’s not a great situation for the club to be in now, whilst it’s unfair on Hudson as well.

Going by his comments, he fully expects to be in charge for the coming games and that’s probably the right decision considering the break.

The fact he is bringing in a coach also shows he has the support from the hierarchy, so some positive results in the next four games means Hudson would have a great chance of landing the job you would think.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.