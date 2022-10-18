Mark Hudson details Cardiff City player injury blow ahead of QPR match

Cardiff City will once again be without Rubin Colwill for their trip to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening, with interim manager Mark Hudson revealing a slight setback for the Wales international.

The 20-year-old has had a stop-start campaign so far for the Bluebirds, appearing in seven league matches so far but has only started once, with the majority of his appearances coming from the substitutes bench.

Colwill has not been seen for Cardiff since the middle of September, with his actual last appearance on a pitch coming for the Wales national team in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Poland on September 25.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has been sidelined with a hip flexor issue, but it was an injury that was being managed, and there was hope that Colwill would be able to return to the matchday squad this week to face the Hoops.

Loftus Road is a stadium that Colwill scored perhaps the best goal of his career so far when notching the winning strike from a free-kick in a 2-1 success last season, but he will play no part on Cardiff’s return to West London this week – although Hudson has revealed it will not be too long before he makes his comeback.

“Rubin had a minor setback, which is a shame as we really wanted him to be involved,” Hudson said on the eve of the QPR clash, per Wales Online.

“That’s exactly where he’s been unfortunately. We know and Wales know. We’re trying to get him on the grass and training with us as much as we can.

“He had a little setback the other day, which is nothing too major. It’s just set him back a few more days than we thought. So he won’t be available tomorrow.

“It’s nothing to be concerned about with regards to the World Cup.

“We just need to make sure he’s on the grass and completing a session. He didn’t complete one of the tick boxes, so maybe just a couple of more days back. But nothing long-term to worry about.”

The Verdict

Colwill is still in the early stages of his career, but due to his breakthrough in the 2020-21 season, there are high hopes for his future.

The fact he is a Wales international with six caps to his name already suggests as well that it isn’t just the Bluebirds who want to make him a big part of their future, but it is also national team manager Rob Page as well.

Injuries will not have helped Colwill one bit in recent weeks though, and he will be absolutely desperate to get on the pitch before the Championship break for the World Cup.

Page can only name a 26-man squad for their trip to Qatar and Colwill may need some game-time in the next few weeks if he is to make it onto the plane, but Cardiff simply cannot afford to rush him back.