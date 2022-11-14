Mark Hudson delivers passionate message as major Cardiff City announcement made

Mark Hudson has vowed to do all he can to help Cardiff City progress as he was named as their permanent boss for the rest of the season.

The former Bluebirds skipper was part of the backroom team under Steve Morison and he was then confirmed as caretaker boss when the former Millwall player was dismissed in September.

It became apparent quickly that the board were going to give Hudson time to show he deserved the role on a long-term basis and whilst results have been mixed, the club announced that Hudson has signed a deal until the end of this season.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Hudson thanked those above him for giving him this chance as he expressed his desire to bring success to the Welsh side.

“I’d like to take the opportunity of thanking Tan Sri Vincent and the Board for putting their faith in me and my backroom team. I’d also like to thank the City fans for their support, as passionate and committed as I always remembered them being during my time as a player.

“It’s an honour to be back here as Manager and I’ll be doing my utmost to take this Club forward, as I always have.”

The verdict

There will be many fans who aren’t too happy with this appointment but at least it’s now sorted and will stop speculation over the coming weeks and months.

For Hudson, as he says, it’s a great opportunity for him and he will be aware that he has a lot of work to do to ensure he warrants a longer deal.

In fairness, there have been some positive signs and it’s now about using this break as a chance to get things right as Cardiff look to push up the table in the future.

