Mark Hudson delivers delivers on Steve Morison following his Cardiff City departure

Cardiff City interim manager Mark Hudson has commended former boss Steve Morison for how much he was able to do in the Welsh capital in such a short space of time, speaking to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds were 21st at the time of Mick McCarthy’s dismissal with the club losing eight games in a row – and looked set to be in a relegation scrap when Morison came in to oversee the team on a caretaker basis.

Although he only managed to record one point from four in his opening two league games, he managed to get more than enough wins on the board between then and the end of the campaign to keep the club afloat in the division as they finished in 18th place, with Morison taking the job permanently way before the end of the campaign.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Bloomfield Road Win Draw Lose

And he was trusted to oversee a rebuild at the Cardiff City Stadium, building a new squad and taking the brave decision to willingly offload some former key first-teamers as he set about putting his own stamp on the first-team squad.

With such drastic changes being made to the playing squad, their mixed start to the season was perhaps expected with the club finding itself in 18th position following their loss against Huddersfield Town before the international break.

He was relieved of his duties the day after that game at the John Smith’s Stadium – but Hudson believes his predecessor still did a very good job and still admires the former Millwall striker for his time at the club.

Speaking to Wales Online, the Bluebirds’ interim boss said: “I have nothing but admiration for Steve for what he did for this football club over a short period of time, with having to change a playing squad 17 new players coming in during the summer.

“That is a big, big change. It’s sad when someone loses their job, we have to carry that and ultimately the club has to go forward as well.”

The Verdict:

Vincent Tan simply lost his composure and that’s a shame for the Bluebirds because they looked to be on the up under Morison despite the underwhelming set of results during their first period of games.

You can understand why they may be concerned about relegation because that would be very costly for the club – but they had to appoint someone more proven before the international break came to an end to give themselves the best chance of securing a respectable finish.

Hudson may be a talented, young coach – but so was Morison and this is why Cardiff would have been well served sticking with the latter for now – so this decision could end up coming back to bite them.

A lot of the players are probably feeling like Callum O’Dowda – and the first-team squad can’t be blamed for the decision that was taken. They still need time to gel together following such a busy summer – and they haven’t been given that time under Morison.

They may be a group of professionals – but their former boss’ departure may not help morale and it will be interesting to see whether they respond positively to this managerial change on the pitch.