Mark Hudson confirms boardroom backing for key Cardiff City decision

Mark Hudson has confirmed that the Cardiff City hierarchy will allow him to add to his backroom staff, although an appointment isn’t imminent.

The former captain was first-team coach under Steve Morison and was then named as interim boss following the decision to sack Morison after defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out.

Whilst the hierarchy are on the lookout for a permanent successor, it has been suggested that Hudson will be given the chance to land the job on a long-term basis.

Whether that happens is likely to be down to results over the coming weeks, but Hudson has confirmed to the BBC that he will be given the chance to bring in support for this busy period.

“I have spoken about this with the board and obviously with Vincent. That is something they have been willing to help me look at. But from my point of view and the club’s point of view it’s not to be rushed, I don’t want to bring just anyone in. It has to be the right person.

“It has to suit the football club, the staff, the players. It’s not to be taken lightly. But they have given me the go ahead to look at that.”

The verdict

Firstly, the fact Hudson is going to be allowed to bring in his own man shows that he is trusted.

There will be some that argue that the club shouldn’t make such a decision until a permanent boss is made as it’s important to back whoever is in charge.

So, this is a sign that Hudson is in pole position to land the job but ultimately it’s going to depend on how he does in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

