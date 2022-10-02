Mark Hudson at Cardiff City: How did his first game go v Burnley? What issues did he face? What was the reaction to the result?

Cardiff City began life after Steve Morison on Saturday afternoon, as they hosted Burnley in the Welsh capital.

Having sacked Morison in the wake of their defeat to struggling Huddersfield in the final game before the international break, it was Mark Hudson who took charge of the Bluebirds against Burnley.

The former Cardiff defender recently spoke of his pride of taking charge of the team, meaning he may see this as something of an audition with the view to a potential longer term appointment.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions about Hudson’s first game in interim charge of Cardiff against Burnley, right here.

How did the game go?

Cardiff and Hudson needed something of a late show to get anything from this clash with Burnley.

It was the visitors who took the lead shortly after half time, when on-loan Southampton winger Nathan Tella turned homr Ian Maatsen’s ball across the face of goal from close range.

However, the Bluebirds managed to claim a point in the final minute, when summer signing Callum Robinson headed in Mahlon Romeo’s cross to score his first goal for the club and secure a 1-1 draw.

That result means that Cardiff now sit 18th in the Championship table, with 12 points from their 11 league games so far.

Can you get at least 24/28 on this quiz about some of Cardiff City's most iconic moments?

1 of 28 In what year did Cardiff win the FA Cup? 1927 1957 1987 2007

What issues does he face?

The major thing that Hudson has to find during his time in charge of Cardiff, is a source of goals.

It is now just one win for the Bluebirds in their last eight games, and they have scored just five goals in that run, three of which came during that one win, a 3-2 victory at out of form Middlesbrough.

Indeed, of the 12 shots that Cardiff had during Saturday’s clash with Burnley, only four of those were on target.

As a result, with it taking a late header to get Cardiff out of trouble here, it seems a more reliable route to goals is something Hudson has to find quickly.

What was the reaction to the result?

It seems that Hudson was pleased with his first experience of managing Cardiff on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, the 40-year-old admitted that he enjoyed the match, and was pleased with the performance of his players.

Hudson praised both those who started and came off the bench against Burnley for the fight they showed to come back and claim a point, something he felt showed the strong mental attitude within his team.