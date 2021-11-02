Mark Harris starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face QPR on Wednesday

Cardiff City will be looking to back up their extraordinary comeback in their recent showdown with Stoke City by producing a positive performance in their clash with Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

After conceding three goals in last Saturday’s clash, the Bluebirds managed to seal a point thanks to second-half strikes from Rubin Colwill, Kieffer Moore and Mark Harris.

Yet to find a replacement for Mick McCarthy who was sacked following an horrendous run of results in the Championship, Cardiff will be led by caretaker boss Steve Morison on Wednesday.

Having witnessed his side secure a point at the bet365 Stadium, it will be intriguing to see whether Morison decides to make any alterations to his team for the club’s meeting with QPR.

Here, we take a look at how Cardiff could line up against the Hoops…

Morrison may opt to slightly alter his formation from a 3-4-2-1 set up to a 3-4-3 set up for this particular clash.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies will be looking to claim his first clean-sheet of the season against QPR.

Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison and Mark McGuinness will be tasked with providing defensive cover for Smithies in their centre-back roles.

Meanwhile, Perry Ng and Ryan Giles are expected to feature in the wing-back roles whilst Will Vaulks will be partnered by Leandro Bacuna in the heart of midfield.

Colwill will line up on the left-wing whilst Harris is likely to replace Kieron Evans in the club’s starting eleven following his fantastic cameo display last weekend.

Harris managed to score his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign in this fixture as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.0 against Stoke.

By replicating this particular performance in the club’s clash with QPR, the 22-year-old could help his side secure a positive result at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Moore is expected to lead the line tomorrow after providing his sixth direct goal contribution of the season in last Saturday’s clash.

When you consider that QPR have failed to keep a clean-sheet in four of their last five league games, Moore will unquestionably fancy his chances of finding the back of the net in this particular fixture.