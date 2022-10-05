Mark Harris shares message with Cardiff City’s supporters after netting winner against Blackburn

Mark Harris has taken to Twitter to share a message with Cardiff City’s fans following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

The Bluebirds managed to secure all three points in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers last night thanks to a strike from Harris in the second-half of this fixture.

Callum Robinson went close to opening the scoring at the Cardiff City Stadium on several occasions in the first-half.

After firing an effort wide of the target, the Republic of Ireland international was denied by Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski before narrowly missing the target with a free-kick.

Following the break, Sammie Szmodics’ effort for the visitors was saved by Ryan Allsop before Harris scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

The 23-year-old fired an effort into the top corner after being teed up by Robinson.

Blackburn were awarded a penalty in stoppage-time when Dominic Hyam was fouled by Allsop.

Allsop made up for this error by saving George Hirst’s spot-kick as Cardiff sealed victory in front of their supporters.

As a result of this triumph, the Bluebirds moved up to 13th in the league standings.

After the match, Harris opted to share a message with Cardiff’s fans on Twitter.

The forward posted: “Enjoyed that one.”

Enjoyed that one 🫡💙 https://t.co/2xyFL46L3M — Mark Harris (@sparkyharris11) October 4, 2022

The Verdict

Having netted his second goal of the season in this particular fixture, Harris will be determined to build upon this display in the coming weeks.

As well as netting the winner for Cardiff last night, Harris also registered a pass success rate of 88.9% against Blackburn as he achieved an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25.

Utilised as a substitute against Rovers, it will be interesting to see whether the forward is handed a start by Cardiff’s interim boss Mark Hudson on Saturday when his side take on Wigan Athletic.

Providing that he is given the nod to feature, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Harris delivers another promising performance for the Bluebirds as he will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash.

