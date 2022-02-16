Mark Harris reacts after Cardiff City’s 2-0 win over Coventry City

Cardiff City more or less removed any doubt around their Championship status this season by extending the gap between themselves and the bottom three to 15 points on Tuesday evening.

The Bluebirds have been gradually improving under Steve Morison and were able to comfortably get the better of a very impressive Coventry City side in South Wales.

The Sky Blues have been one of the surprise packages of the season and in the opening few months they threatened to cement a position in the top six.

Cardiff continued their excellent form thanks to goals from Joel Bagan and Mark Harris in the closing exchanges and are now closer to the top half than the relegation zone.

Harris spoke glowingly of the club’s recent form when he caught up with the club’s media team.

He said: “Obviously, four wins in five and I think three on the bounce at home now, confidence is high.

“We’re loving it at the minute, we feel like we’re playing quite well, we’re getting better each time and let’s hope it continues.”

There is still some uncertainty looking ahead to the 2022/23 campaign with Steve Morison’s contract at the helm only running until the conclusion of this season.

The Verdict

The Bluebirds have leant on a lot of their younger players to pull themselves away from the drop conversation in the last few months, and Harris has definitely been one of them who has stepped up to the challenge.

The 23-year-old has three goals in just 12 league starts this term and made a great impact off of the bench on Tuesday evening.

There were concerns over where the goals would come from after Kieffer Moore departed in January with James Collins having struggled to find his feet in South Wales.

Jordan Hugill has been a very effective focal point since joining on loan from Norwich City and Harris has complimented his skillset alongside the likes of Isaak Davies and Uche Ikpeazu.