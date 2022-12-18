Mark Harris departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Cardiff City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Cardiff City returned to Championship action last weekend, claiming a point away to Stoke City as they drew 2-2 at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Bluebirds will be hoping to have a better second half of the season than the one they have had in the first 21 league games.

It’s been an inconsistent season so far for the Bluebirds, with the Welsh side struggling around the bottom of the Championship table.

That struggle led to the sacking of Steve Morison and the eventual appointment of Mark Hudson as his successor after a long, drawn-out process.

With Hudson now confirmed as the Cardiff manager for the foreseeable future, as well as looking to pick up results on the pitch, he will also be looking ahead to the January transfer window.

Despite several new arrivals in the summer, the team is still lacking in certain areas, and with their current position in the league, Hudson will be keen to strengthen the squad.

However, as well as Hudson looking to improve the team, here at FLW we have taken a look a two nightmare scenarios that Cardiff will want to avoid in the January transfer window…

Lose Mark Harris

Mark Harris has become a regular in the Cardiff team this season after making a breakthrough under the previous manager.

The 23-year-old has featured in every Championship game this season and has managed to grab three goals along the way, with his latest coming in the 1-0 win over Sunderland at the beginning of November.

Harris will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and he will be available to talk to any foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement should the Bluebirds not reach an agreement over a new deal.

While for clubs in England they could look to prize Harris away from Cardiff on the cheap. Hudson will want to add to his Cardiff side this January, especially in the goal scoring area, so it will be in no interest of his to lose a player like Harris while they are trying to retain their Championship status.

Jaden Philogene recalled

It is unclear if Jaden Philogene’s parent club, Aston Villa, has a recall option on the winger, but if they do and they activate it, this would be a huge blow for Hudson and Cardiff.

The 20-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer on a season-long loan and has gone on to play 14 times in the Championship, registering two goals.

The winger is an exciting young product that has got Cardiff fans on the edge of their seats, and with Villa sacking Steven Gerrard and bringing in Unai Emery, there will be a concern from Cardiff that the Villa boss could potentially recall some of their loan players.

Cardiff will hope Villa are happy with Philogene’s loan spell at the Welsh club and, therefore, he sees out the remainder of the season at the Cardiff City Stadium.