Coventry City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month after a dramatic win at Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.

Coventry City reach FA Cup semi-final

Mark Robins’ men made the short trip to Molineux, and they controlled the game for large parts, with Ellis Simms giving the Sky Blues the lead after bundling in from close range.

However, Rayan Ait-Nouri inspired a remarkable turnaround for Wolves, equalising in the 83rd minute and then setting up Hugo Bueno to put Wanderers ahead five minutes later.

Yet, Coventry weren’t done, with Simms grabbing his second of the game deep into injury time, and Haji Wright sparked wild scenes in the away end by scoring an excellent winner in the 100th minute.

Coventry City to face Man Utd

The Sky Blues had over 24 hours to wait to discover their opponent, and the draw was made on Sunday evening with Robins’ set to face his former club Man United at Wembley.

It promises to be a great occasion for the Championship side, and they will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset, even though they will start as massive underdogs.

You can’t imagine Coventry will need any extra motivation for the clash, but they may have got it anyway courtesy of Red Devils YouTuber Mark Goldbridge.

Footage was shared online of the United fan dancing and cheering when Erik ten Hag’s side were drawn to face the Sky Blues, as he predicted that they would go on to win the cup.

Coventry will relish underdog tag

Of course, it’s natural for the top-flight clubs to have wanted Coventry in the draw because they are the weakest side on paper, but the reaction from Goldbridge did seem disrespectful, particularly after the way Robins’ side had played at Wolves.

This wasn’t a smash and grab victory for Coventry, as they were very good for most of the game, and they really should have gone two goals up before Wolves had equalised, and it may have been a more routine win.

Yet, they still displayed a great mentality by coming from behind to win, and it shows that there is a real character in the group.

Plus, there’s no pressure on Coventry going into this one, as United are expected to win, so it changes the dynamics of the fixture, and it will allow the Sky Blues to play with more freedom.

Coventry must focus on promotion push first

It’s still over a month to the game, and Coventry can’t allow this game to become a distraction, as they still have so much to play for in the Championship.

Promotion is the aim this season, and it’s still a very real possibility, as they are just four points away from the top six, with nine games to go.

The international break is arguably coming at the right time, but attention will quickly turn to the Championship, and Robins will just be concentrating on the Huddersfield clash later this month.