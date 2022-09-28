Mark Fotheringham shares honest reaction to his Huddersfield Town appointment

Huddersfield Town’s new head coach Mark Fotheringham has admitted that he believes that the club is a good fit for him and is excited to work in the Championship for the first time.

As confirmed by the Terriers’ official website, Fotheringham has agreed a contract that will see him remain at the club until 2025.

The Championship outfit were on the lookout for a new boss after opting to part ways with Danny Schofield earlier this month.

Schofield was unable to make a positive impact during his brief time in charge of Huddersfield as his side suffered six defeats in their opening eight league games.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, Huddersfield will be desperate to pick up some positive results at this level in the coming weeks.

Fotheringham is set to oversee his first game on Saturday when the Terriers head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

Ahead of this particular fixture, the 38-year-old has shared an honest reaction to his appointment.

Speaking to Huddersfield’s website, Fotheringham said: “When initial contact was made from my representatives to Leigh Bromby at the Club, there was a real excitement because we know that Huddersfield has got identification with the German way when they played under David Wagner.

“We just felt like it was a good fit for me, and we all know what a good league the Championship is.

“We know that there are great rewards to go to the place we all want to go – and that’s the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Having recently worked as an assistant manager at Hertha Berlin and FC Ingolstadt 04, it will be interesting to see how Fotheringham will fare during the opening stages of time in charge of Huddersfield.

The Terriers will be hoping that this particular appointment turns out to be a shrewd move as they have been the shadow of the side that reached the play-off final last season in the current campaign.

Given that there is plenty of time for Fotheringham to turn things around, there is no reason why Huddersfield cannot eventually go on to achieve a relative amount of success under his guidance.

Fotheringham will be hoping to make the perfect start to his tenure this weekend by leading his side to victory in their showdown with the Royals.

